By the bottle: Wines for December Holidays

December is the month for gift-giving, and the following wines are fine selections. Included are a wide variety of grapes across a broad range of prices. Each wine is very good to excellent for its price.

$10s-20sHive & Honey 2021 Riesling “California” ($13): This nicely priced Riesling is especially attractive on the palate with its medium-full body, strong fruit, touch of sweetness and long finish.

Greg Norman 2019 Shiraz “Limestone Coast, Australia” ($18): Highly impressive for its price, this purple-hued Aussie has notable vitality, rounded body, balanced fruit, medium-light tannins and lingering length.

Quivira 2021 Sauvignon Blanc “Sonoma County” ($19): Note its strength and layering on the nose and then sip to enjoy excellent balance, very good complexity, forward personality and long length.

Pierre Sparr non-vintage sparkling wine “Brut Reserve, Cremant d’Alsace” ($22): This fine value displays a strong, multifaceted the nose plus pleasing body, fruit, balance, fizz and finish.

BloodRoot 2021 Chardonnay “Sonoma Coast” ($25): Attractive across the board, and I especially liked its strength, full body, fruit, balance, personality and extended length.

Scharffenberger non-vintage sparkling wine “Brut Rose Excellence, Mendocino County” ($29): Eye-catching, orange-tinted color leads to medium-dry balance, strong but crisp fruit, forward character and prolonged finish.

Additional notable buys:Conundrum 2021 white blend “California” ($16), Imagery 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon “California” ($20) and St. Francis 2019 Pinot Noir “Sonoma County” ($22).

$30s-40sMartin Ray 2021 Rose of Pinot Noir “Sonoma Coast” ($34): Outstanding for its price with pinkish-red hue, strong, complex nose and forward flavors. Features appealing dimensionality, integration, refinement and length.

Synthesis (by Martin Ray) 2021 Pinot Noir “Russian River Valley” ($34): Vigor, fruit and complexity on the nose presage full body, strong fruit, fine balance, highly pleasing personality and an extended finish.

Gary Farrell 2020 Chardonnay “Russian River Valley” ($35): This superb wine has a terrific nose and is even more expressive on the palate with rounded body and beautiful fruit along with very good to excellent complexity, integration, refinement, personality and length.

Cakebread 2020 Pinot Noir “Two Creeks Vineyard, Anderson Valley” ($45): Tops its price range with a powerful, layered nose, along with strength, balance, medium-low tannins and long-lingering finish.

Aperture 2021 Sauvignon Blanc “Sonoma County” ($45): Among the best Sauv Blancs I’ve tasted in several years, this beauty is ample on the palate with more body than its competitors, very strong but excellently balanced fruit, forward personality and prolonged length.

V. Sattui 2019 Zinfandel “Ancient Vine, Collins Family Vineyard, Napa Valley” ($48): Impresses with strength, full body, expressive fruit, wonderful balance, medium soft tannins and more…much more.

Benziger 2019 red blend “Three Blocks, Sonoma Valley” ($49): This Cabernet-dominated blend is attractive to the eye and nose, but especially to the palate as it features vitality, personality and refinement through an extended finish.

Other fine choices:

History (by Stoller) 2019 red blend “Columbia Valley” ($45) and Bells Up 2020 Pinot Noir “Jupiter, Chehalem Mountains” ($48; direct shipping).

$50s-60s

V. Sattui 2019 Zinfandel “Ancient Vine, Quaglia Vineyard, Napa Valley” ($56; direct shipping): This expressive Zinfandel is attractive across the board, but especially on the palate with exceptional strength, body, fruit, balance, complexity, personality and finish.

Gosset non-vintage sparkling wine “Grande Reserve, Brut, Champagne, France” ($59): Captures attention with its medium-deep gold color, but also impresses with excellent vitality, balance, integration, refinement, personality and length.

Imagery 2019 red blend “Pallas Estate, Sonoma Valley” ($65; direct shipping): This blend of mostly Malbec, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon delights with its deep purple hue, powerfully complex nose, appealing strength, full body, notable fruit, fine balance and long-lingering finish.

Additional wonderful wines:

Quinta do Corte 2015 Port “Late Bottled Vintage, Porto, Portugal” ($52; direct shipping) and Benziger 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon “Sunny Slope Vineyard, Sonoma Valley” ($54)

$70s+

Alma Rosa 2020 Pinot Noir “El Jabali, Sta. Rita Hills” ($72; direct shipping): This superb wine features a powerful nose and captures the palate with strength, full body and beautiful fruit combined with exceptional balance, complexity, integration, refinement and length.

S by Signorello 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon “Napa Valley” ($75): This wonderful Cabernet impresses with its deep purple hue, layered nose, heavy body, appealing fruit and excellence in finesse, personality, complexity and finish.

Lambert Estate 2016 Shiraz “The Family Tree, Barossa Valley, Australia” ($81; direct shipping): The best Shiraz I’ve tasted in several years. I loved its color depth, as well as its strong nose emphasizing fruit and complexity. Plus it is exceptional on the palate with vitality, body, fruit, balance, dimensionality, length and more…much more.

Justin 2019 red blend “Isosceles, Paso Robles” ($85): My favorite among red blends has a notable purple tone and very powerful nose, yet is even better on the palate with superb fruit, great strength, thick body, honed balance and medium soft tannins. Moreover, its layering, integration and refinement extend through a lingering finish.

Other excellent wines:

B Cellars 2019 red blend “Blend 24, Napa and Sonoma Counties” ($84; direct shipping) and Merry Edwards 2020 “Meredith Estate, Russian River Valley” ($90).

Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless indicated otherwise. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.