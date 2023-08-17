A major reason wine is highly enjoyable and interesting is the diversity of grapes. While popular grapes such as Chardonnay can be excellent, tasting less familiar grapes enhances the pleasure and understanding of wine. This column recommends diverse, outstanding selections (wines available only by direct shipping from the winery/importer are indicated by “DS” after their price).

$10s - 20s

Mayu 2022 Pedro Ximenez “Huanta Vineyard, Valle de Elqui, Chile” ($14): This appealing white wine impresses with strong, well-balanced fruit, complexity, integration and length.

Pine Ridge 2022 Chenin Blanc + Viognier “California” ($16): I’ve recommended previous vintages of this fine bargain numerous times thanks to strength, body, crispness, character and elongated finish.

Regaleali 2021 white blend “Bianco, Sicilia, Italy” ($16): A bit light to the eye and nose, but very attractive on the palate with complexity, personality and length.

Gaia (by Domaine Bousquet) 2019 Malbec “Organic Grapes, Gualtallary Vineyards, Mendoza Argentina” ($20): Beautifully purple hued, this superb Malbec is especially impressive on the palate with strength, body, fruit, balance and extended finish.

Gaia (by Domaine Bousquet) 2020 Cabernet Franc “Organic Grapes, Gualtallary Vineyards, Mendoza Argentina” ($20): Competes with Cab Francs costing 2 or 3 times as much, especially in terms of fruit, body, complexity, integration and length.

Maison Les Alexandrins 2021 Viognier “France” ($20): Enjoy its strength, fruit and layering on nose and palate followed by a wonderful finish.

Balletto 2022 Gewurztraminer “Russian River Valley” ($24): A bit light in color, but with a strong, complex nose plus full body, appealing balance and lingering length.

La Fete 2022 white blend “Blanc de Blancs, South of France” ($25): This impressive buy is attractive on nose and palate with strength, body, fruit, crispness and personality.

Pio Cesare 2021 Barbera d’Alba “Italy” ($29): Outstanding to the eye and pleasing to the palate with vitality, body, fruit, balance and extended length.

Other fine choices:

Masciarelli 2022 Rose “Montepulciano Rosato, Abruzzo, Italy” ($14); Yalumba 2021 Viognier “The Y Series, South Australia” ($14); Masciarelli 2020 “Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Italy” ($15); 1865 (by Vina San Pedro)2019 Carmenere “Valle del Maule, Chile” ($18); L’Ecole No. 41 2022 Chenin Blanc “Old Vines, Yakima Valley” ($19); Biutiful 2022 Malbec “Campo Los Andes, Mendoza, Argentina” ($23); La Fete 2022 rose “Cotes de Provence, France” ($25); Lange Twins 2022 Aglianico “Jahant, Lodi” ($25); Massolino 2021 Barbera d’Alba “Italy” ($28)

$30s – 40s

Chalmers 2021 Vermentino “Heathcote, Australia” ($30): Light in color, but brims with character. Enjoy this white wine’s complexity on nose and palate, as well as its strength, fruit and long finish.

LUCA 2019 Malbec “Old Vine, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina” ($35): Deep purple hue precedes aromas and flavors with notable strength and pleasing refinement.

Aperture 2022 Chenin Blanc “Clarksburg” ($35): Peaks on the palate with strength, medium full body, beautiful fruit, wonderful balance and lingering length.

Penner-Ash 2022 Viognier “Oregon” ($40): This terrific white wine literally shines in the glass, but is most impressive on the palate with strength, body, fruit, crispness, complexity, personality and extended finish.

Zuccardi 2020 Malbec “Paraje Altamira, Mendoza, Argentina” ($40): Purple tone foretells an excellent nose and strength on the palate. Features rounded body, beautiful fruit, strong personality and great length.

Torbreck 2020 red blend “The Steading, Barossa Valley, Australia” ($40): Torbreck’s signature wine is purple-hued, portending strong, well-balanced fruit, heavy body and long finish. Serve with red meat.

$50s and higher:

Imagery 2020 Lagrein “Upper Ridge Vineyard, Pine Mountain – Cloverdale Peak, Sonoma County” ($50 DS): Beautiful in all dimensions, especially with its dark purple color, strength, body, fruit, integration, captivating personality and prolonged finish.

C. L. Butaud 2020 Tempranillo “Texas High Plains” ($54 DS): Its attractive hue is accompanied by powerful, layered aromas and excellence on the palate featuring strength, body, fruit, balance, complexity, personality, refinement and length.

NOA 2017 Areni “Reserve, Vayots Dzor, Armenia” ($54 DS): Superb strength, fruit and dimensionality on nose and palate couples with wonderful crispness, medium tannins, strong personality and an impressive finish. Available from Storicawines.com.

Imagery 2020 Cabernet Franc “Sonoma County” ($55 DS): I loved its deep-purple color and complex nose and was captivated by its thick body, strong fruit, fine balance, forward personality and extended length.

Silverado 2019 Cabernet Franc “Mt. George Vineyard, Coombsville, Napa Valley” ($65 DS): Strong on nose and palate with heavy body, expressive but excellently balanced fruit and highly appealing refinement, integration, layering, personality and finish.

Concannon 2018 Petite Sirah “Heritage, Livermore Valley” ($75): This exceptional wine captivates the eye with its deep-purple hue and presents an outstanding nose, inspiring power, abundant complexity, thick body, attractive fruit, honed crispness and long length.

Mt. Brave 2018 Cabernet Franc “Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley” ($95): A superb wine that increasingly impresses from eye to nose to palate. I loved its beautiful color, heavy body, excellent balance, wonderful dimensionality, engaging personality, extended finish and much more.

Other exceptional wines:

St. Francis 2019 Cabernet Franc “Wild Oak Vineyard, Sonoma Valley” ($50 DS); Chene Bleu 2018 red blend “Reve de Scipion, Rhone, France” ($65 DS); Sigalas Santorini 2021 Assyrtiko “Santorini, Greece” ($69)

Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless indicated otherwise. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.