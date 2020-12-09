Boyfriend shows true colors after lung cancer diagnosis

DEAR ABBY: I have been with the same guy for 27 years. We never married because we were both married before, and I wasn't into doing it again. I have stuck by him through sickness, hard times and whatever else.
Four months ago I was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer. I stopped by his house this week to pick up a rug scrubber and walked in on him having sex with some woman. I feel hurt, angry, mad, sad. Do you think he has been doing this and he just got caught?
I didn't say anything. I just left. He called me later and said it was over between us because I'm sick and "can't do anything." I'm in shock. I don't know what to think. I have always been there for him. So why, now that I'm sick and I need him the most, has he turned his back on me? -- BLINDSIDED IN OHIO
DEAR BLINDSIDED: I am so, so sorry that you had to find out this way -- when the chips are down -- that the man you have been involved with for 27 years isn't much of a man after all. I DO think he has been doing this all these years.
Now it is time to marshal your friends and family and let them know what's going on. If you have been a caring and supportive friend or relative, they should be supportive during this challenging time. The American Cancer Society has support groups for people with cancer if you need someone to talk to. Its website is cancer.org. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers for both a spiritual and physical recovery.
DEAR ABBY: Several of us lady friends get together periodically over coffee to catch up. We haven't seen each other since the pandemic began, but I'm thinking of inviting them to my backyard for a socially distanced get-together.
One of them is very political and dominates the conversation with her opinions and observations. Because of it, I'm considering not including her. I don't want to cause hard feelings, but I don't know what to do -- not have the gathering, lay out ground rules or put up with her political spewing? Your thoughts would be appreciated. -- MISSING MY FRIENDS IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR MISSING: Deal with it by leaving the choice of whether to attend up to this amateur pundit. Keep it alcohol-free and explain that you want the conversation to be "light" and strictly social, which is why you do not want the subject of politics to be mentioned. At all. It will then be up to her to decide which is more important: her soapbox or some much-needed relaxing conversation.
