Beau feels like odd man out with girlfriend's family

DEAR ABBY: I have been divorced for three years. I have been dating a woman, "Stephanie," whom I love and believe can be my next wife. We talk about marriage and have been very good for each other.

We each are blessed with three grown children, and we love our families immensely. The difference is, Stephanie socializes only with her family and has few friends who aren't related to her. I, on the other hand, have a wealth of friends and like to do a lot with them. My friends are great people, and she agrees with me on that, but when we make plans with them, she says she feels like an outsider.

Currently, Stephanie sees her daughter at least three times a week and her oldest son twice a week. In addition, her ex-husband and his wife host family events almost every other weekend and she never wants to miss them. They are so close that there are no secrets and lots of "inside jokes." I feel very much like an outsider at times.

I love her family, and they have welcomed me with open arms, but I can't seem to get used to this much "togetherness." Once my kids were grown and out of the house, I wanted to enjoy my life while they pursued their own fun.