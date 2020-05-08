Alerting wife's perfect dishes is blasted by sympathetic cook

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR ABBY: Regarding "Recipe for Disaster in Texas," I have to say I disagreed with your response. Although Michelin won't be awarding me any stars, I consider myself a good cook, and I strive to make unique, flavorful meals for my family. My husband frequently feels the need to doctor my recipes, and I think it's disrespectful of the time and care I took in preparing the meal.

He insists on combining ingredients that don't belong together. He puts cheddar cheese on spaghetti Bolognese and ranch dressing on chicken teriyaki. He knows this isn't appropriate, and he would never ask for this modification in a restaurant.

"Recipe" should learn to appreciate that his wife is preparing meals for him. If he can do better, he can take over. -- FLAVOR QUEEN OF NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR QUEEN: I enjoyed the responses to that letter about a husband reseasoning his wife's gourmet meals to her distinct displeasure. Some of the online comments made me chuckle, so I'll share them: