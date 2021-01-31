A lightness all around us

Meanwhile, I’ve learned that my dog Maxx is actually an ice seal, and perhaps should be living in Alaska. He dives in and out of the white snow and ice, burrowing for what who knows—just for fun I suppose. And coming up for breath only when his name is called (and called and called). Sometimes butter is called for as a backup to my whistle. Little did he know when I drove him up from Tucson just over a year ago that he was coming to heaven. He turns 2 next week. I have to say that, especially during this strange time of isolation from family and friends, he’s been my fuzzy, heavenly gift.