A lightness all around us

The new dawn blooms as we free it
For there is always light,
if only we're brave enough to see it
If only we're brave enough to be it
—"The Hill We Climb" by Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman
Something’s in the air. I can feel it. A lightness, a relief, a sense of sunshine even when the sun hides behind clouds.
Perhaps it is a 22-year-old poet who spoke a poem of hope but with an eye toward reality.
Perhaps it is singers and speakers of many races and creeds at an inauguration of dreams.
Perhaps it is the overturning of years of denial of racism, poverty and climate change.
Or, perhaps it is simply that snow fell—and fell and fell—on our mountain town, a mix of quiet and of sudden winds. The storm early last week left behind 31-plus inches, with more falling Friday. Today the moon shines on our white, white mountains, our yards, our streets and rooftops.
And we are filled with gratitude.
I feel especially grateful of my neighbors who kept coming back to help me shovel my driveway and sidewalk. Over and over again they worked beside me, and even without me while I Zoomed with my students from my kitchen table.
And what about a private company contracting with the city to do street repairs and build sidewalks? How are they part of my gratitude? Well, as the road and sidewalk work came to a screeching halt due to extreme weather, a handful of young guys working for Eagle Mountain Construction kept busy by shoveling out the elderly whose homes are on those streets. How cool is that?
For those readers who were unhappy with the (legal) results of the presidential election, I feel for you. Every four or eight years, many of us are disappointed, even upset, with the election results, from presidents to city councils and county supervisors and beyond. But even those who are not fans of the current administration in Washington still must approve of an inaugural celebration that, while it happened under the protection of thousands of police and national guardsmen and women—and even behind some razor-wire-topped fencing—went off without violence. And the transition of power happened as it is supposed to.
We can all be grateful for that, right?
Meanwhile, I’ve learned that my dog Maxx is actually an ice seal, and perhaps should be living in Alaska. He dives in and out of the white snow and ice, burrowing for what who knows—just for fun I suppose. And coming up for breath only when his name is called (and called and called). Sometimes butter is called for as a backup to my whistle. Little did he know when I drove him up from Tucson just over a year ago that he was coming to heaven. He turns 2 next week. I have to say that, especially during this strange time of isolation from family and friends, he’s been my fuzzy, heavenly gift.
And so we all move on and ahead, hoping for a more efficient and equitable system for vaccine distribution, for a country more at peace with itself, and for more snow. A peaceful, light snow that makes our town beautiful. And that draws neighbors, workers and home-bound into a world of light and goodness.