Zonnie John
Zonnie was born in 1926 in Canyon Del Muerto, Chinle, AZ to Angelo Clark and Yazzie Draper Clark. She was the second eldest in a family of many brothers and one sister. She grew up in Canyon Del Muerto where she loved to ride horses with her many cousins to the trading post.
She attended Ganado Mission as a young girl and once out of high school she headed to Gallup, NM with a group of girls and got on the train to Barstow, CA hearing there were jobs there because of World War II. After World War II she returned home because of jobs in Bellemont, AZ. She worked as ammunition handler with many other women in Bellemont, AZ who would become lifelong friends, Ardith Curley, and Marie Cody to name a few. Zonnie met and married Charlie John while in Bellemont. They had six children, 2 boys and 4 girls. During this time, she also came to know the Lord through missionaries Katherine Beard and Imo Wardlow and dedicated her life to Jesus. She worked at Flagstaff Medical Center until she retired. After retiring she became a volunteer senior companion for many more years at Haven Health, since retiring was not for her. Throughout her life, her greatest joy and compassion was her family, friends, and helping others until her health prevented her from continuing. Zonnie was an avid Phoenix Suns fan; she loved her Suns! Zonnie passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of May 6, 2023, with a long life well lived. Zonnie was such a beautiful soul with the biggest heart. She will be loved and missed always and forever by so many. Until we are reunited again this isn't goodbye this is I'll see you later.
Zonnie is survived by her daughters Charlene Menta (Merrill), Carletta John, and Christina Parker (Miguel), son Angelo John, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband Charlie John, son Calvin John, daughter Carol John, father Angelo Clark, and mother Yazzie Draper Clark.
Visitation service will be Friday, May 19, 2023, 5:00-7:00 pm at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Graveside service will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, 11:00 am at Citizens Cemetery, 1300 S. San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, with a potluck reception to following at the Flagstaff Aquaplex, 1702 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Family ask that you bring your favorite dish to the potluck.
