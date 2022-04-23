Yolanda Marie Alonzo, 67, of Glendale, Arizona passed after a hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Yolanda passed away on April 5th while in Hospice Home Care.

She leaves behind her daughter Myki as well as her grandchildren Jaydin, Brody, Hunter and Gunner as well as her two brothers Ed and Armando (Lorri).

Yolanda was born September 18, 1954 in Flagstaff, AZ to Benito and Isabel Alonzo. She grew up as a middle child in a loving family with two brothers. Yolanda was a graduate of Coconino High School and later in life went back to school to complete and graduate from Arizona State University with a degree in Sociology.

Yolanda was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic as an Advocate. As a court advocate her duties centered on advocacy and support for victims of crime or abuse. She specialized in guiding non-English speaking individuals and victims. She assisted her clients thru the many that social services programs had to offer. She often accompanying them to court. Her work as an advocate impacted many women and children and helped them escape harmful conditions and transition to a better life.

Yolanda was an avid cross stitcher who also enjoyed trips to the beach; being around family and friends and watching her grandchildren participate in sports. Her infectious smile and caring personality touched many lives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Teddy and her granddaughter Dylin Mycheal. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mayo Clinic or Hospice of the Valley.

Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glendale on April 27th at 10:00 AM and at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Flagstaff on April 28th at 7:00 PM. You are encouraged to bring any cross-stitch that Yolanda made for you. A memorial Facebook group has been setup at Memories of Yolanda for posting of comments and photos. Online condolence for the family can be left at www.chapelofthechimesmorturary.com