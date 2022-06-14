On June 10, 2022 Yolanda Maria Casados peacefully passed away in her sleep while surrounded by her family. Yolanda was born March 15, 1947 in El Paso, TX to the late Santiago and late Raquel De Leon. Her family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona where she met and married the love of her life, Alfred Casados. Together, they raised five beautiful children: Annette, Michael, Valerie, Jason, and the late Jennifer Casados. Yolanda will be remembered for her selflessness, unconditional love, and patience. She had a joy for cake decorating, arts & crafts, and most of all, spending time with those lucky enough to call her Grandma. Preceded in death by her siblings, Sylvia and Johnny, Yolanda's love will be carried on by her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings Mario, Fernando , Santiago 'Hunts" , Rick, Irene, Joanne, and countless other family members. You can join her family in remembrance and celebration of Yolanda by attending a public viewing Wednesday, June 15 at 6:00pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Yolanda's Rosary and Mass will occur Thursday, June 16 beginning at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Burial will follow immediately afterwards at Calvary Cemetery.