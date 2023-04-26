William (W. A. "Bill") Allen Cherry

William (W. A. "Bill") Allen Cherry, Ret. Major, U.S. Army, Ph.D., passed away peacefully at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona on February 11, 2023 of service-related Lewy Body dementia and Parkinson's disease. Born in Tucson on May 27, 1943, son of Viola Allen and Joseph Cherry, Bill spent many hours of his childhood on his own exploring the Sonoran Desert. This experience gave him a life-long passion for the ecological diversity of Arizona.

A strong influence in Bill's life was the Boy Scouts. He was a proud Eagle Scout and attributed his later success and survival through three tours in Vietnam to what he learned in the Boy Scouts.

Bill had an amazing variety of experiences in his active life. After graduating high school in 1961, Bill went to beauty school. He enjoyed it, but after a few months decided it wasn't for him. He joined the Army, infantry, and was posted to Vietnam. After one tour, he returned to Tucson and attended the University of Arizona where he majored in entomology. During his time there, he wrangled tarantulas for the lab. After graduation, he reenlisted in the army, where he spent the next 25 years. After becoming an Army Ranger, Special Forces (82nd Airborne, 3rd Battalion) and more postings in Vietnam, he graduated from Officers Candidate School (OCS), serving meritoriously in San Antonio, TX; West Germany as Provo Marshal for "Little NATO" in Karlsruhe, and then in Phoenix with the Army contingent of the Arizona National Guard. His last post was as Battalion Commander of the Navajo Army Depot in Bellemont, Arizona.

After retiring from the Army, Bill earned his doctorate in political science at Northern Arizona University. There he also met his wife, Katrina Rogers. Bill and Katrina made Flagstaff their home but lived in other countries, including France, Germany, and Great Britain as well as Santa Barbara, California. Together they traveled throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East where Bill demonstrated an extraordinary ability to make friends almost instantly. His good cheer and outgoing personality endeared him to everyone, even strangers who strained to understand his version of their languages, whether it was Spanish, German, French or his personal mixture. His quick wit and ready smile was their passport to far flung adventures. As a friend in his golf group said, his golf was terrible but his humor was priceless.

At NAU, Bill taught political science and believed that an understanding of the Constitution was essential to a good education. He even ran, and lost, for the AZ state legislature twice and enjoyed every minute of shaking hands and speaking to people about their lives and concerns. He transitioned into teaching humor writing at NAU and corralled his friends to read side­splitting student essays and awarding prizes for the best ones. He was always entertaining and had an unflagging zest for friends and life.

Bill remained grounded in his Army roots. In Flagstaff, Bill served as commander of the American Legion, Mark Moore Post #3 (2007-2008) and was involved in local democratic politics for many years. He volunteered for the Flagstaff International Relief Effort (FIRE), the MS Society, Friends of Flagstaff's Future, and offered his humor and skills as a charity auctioneer to local organizations. He was a member of the American Legion riders, ABATE, and Veterans for Peace. For his 70th birthday, he completed the motorcycle Run for the Wall, a tribute for Vietnam Veterans.

Bill was a person who loved his fellow human beings and believed in a lifetime of service. He is survived by his wife, Katrina, and his children, Elizabeth Kristen, Brandt, and Bill Jr. If you would like to make a donation in his name, please give to the Katrina Rogers and William Cherry Scholarship at https://www.foundationnau.org/cherry or send a check to the NAU Foundation, with Bill's name in the memo to NAU Foundation, PO Box 4094, Flagstaff, AZ 86011. A service is being planned at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery- Camp Navajo on May 26th. Cars will line up at 11:45 AM sharp. All are welcome.