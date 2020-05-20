William K Marostica, formerly of Winslow, AZ died April 30, 2020 at his home in San Angelo, TX. Arrangements handled by Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX. William "Bill" Marostica was born to Settimo and Anna Marostica on July 28, 1929 in Sterling, CO. He served in the United States Navy. Bill was an avid rockhound and a member of the Elks Lodge. His survivors include his wife, Doris Marostica, sons Dan and Bob Marostica and a daughter, Sheila Peterson. He had two step daughters, Sheryl Sturgeon and Charlotte Hegdon, and many grand children. Two brothers, George and Raymond Marostica. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.
