William Dale Rackley

William Dale Rackley of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away April 18, 2023, at the age of 80.

Bill was born on July 18, 1942, to William Henry Rackley and Georgia Taylor, in Pomona, California. Bill moved to Northern California with his family in the 70s settling in Cottonwood, California, and worked at Simpson Paper Company where he later retired. He loved bird watching, gardening and landscaping and was a passionate lover of golf.

Bill is survived by his wife, Ruth, his brother and sister, Don and Roxie, his two children, Bill and Michelle, three granddaughters, Danielle, Devin and Codi, and five great grandchildren, Greyson, Junior, Kinsley, Roman and Delilah. Bill was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be truly missed.

Church services were held on May 1, at Saint Francis De Asis Catholic Church, and funeral services will be held at 10:00am on May 30 at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery – Camp Navajo. Bill served his country as a Corpsman with H&S Company 3rd BN 3rd Marine Division FMF during the Vietnam war and will receive a full Military Honors ceremony by the Marine Corps League.