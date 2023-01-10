William C Herron

William Herron, age 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee, formerly of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away Dec 24, 2022, after a short illness. He is survived by his brother Paul, his wife Carol and their two sons William Brian and Kenneth. Bill grew up in Phoenix, Arizona arriving in 1949, where he attended Brophy High School. He graduated Phoenix College in 1961 with an AA degree. Work soon took him to live in Flagstaff, Arizona where he lived for many years. Genealogy was one of his hobbies and it led to him moving to Tennessee to reconnect with his relatives. He took immense pride and joy in discovering his “kin”. He lived in Kingsport, Tennessee where he enjoyed meeting for lunches with his friends and tinkering with model railroad engines and cars and reading book after book after book. Bill was a member of the Arizona National Guard for 26 years and was extremely proud of his service and his country. Bill made everyone who knew him laugh, cry, and clap at all the stories he shared. Our family is grateful to know that he is finally at peace. A celebration of life will be held in Tennessee later this month.