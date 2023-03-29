William (Bill) Buckreis

William (Bill) Buckreis passed away peacefully at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona on March 13, 2023.

Bill was born on July 4, 1943, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He earned his B.S. from Millersville University, his M.A. from Washington State University, and his Ph.D. in Mathematics Education from Oregon State University.

Bill began his career as a high school mathematics teacher and basketball coach in 1966 in Maryland. Over the years, he taught and coached in six states. In 1986, Bill moved to Flagstaff with his wife Marie and his son Sean. He taught math at Coconino and Sinagua High Schools before becoming the Math Supervisor for the Flagstaff Unified School District from 1996-2000. Upon retiring from the school district, Dr. Buckreis became a professor at NAU in the College of Education where he taught Elementary Mathematics Methods. Dr. Buckreis later accepted a position at Framingham State University (FSU) in Massachusetts where he taught Math methods and was the chair of the education department from 2005 to 2011. After retiring from FSU, he returned to Flagstaff.

Bill was a dynamic educator who loved teaching and mentoring students at all stages of their careers. After his retirement Bill continued teaching as part of the Louis Cedrone International Education Program of FSU. He loved traveling and enjoyed exploring the many countries he visited. Two of his most memorable trips were hiking the Roof of Hokkaido in Japan with his son Sean and the Top of Europe in Switzerland with his wife Marie.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Marie, his son Dr. Sean Buckreis of Miami Beach, Florida, his brothers Jim and Gene and his sister Linda along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Sarah and seven siblings.

Bill was a loving and supportive husband and father, outstanding teacher, inspiring coach, and a caring friend. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: visiting breweries and wineries, watching college football with friends, and most recently, spending time with his Bubble Group (always with an IPA in his hand). Bill will be greatly missed, but his family and friends will continue to celebrate his memory by enjoying life to the fullest.