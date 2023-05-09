William “Bill” Babbitt Krieger

William “Bill” Babbitt Krieger, of Flagstaff, Arizona died on April 25, 2023 while visiting friends and family in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 25, 1941.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Krieger and Mary (Cramer) Krieger, his brother Edward Krieger Jr, sister-in-law Carol Krieger and his wife Dotti Krieger (d.2013).

He graduated High School in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, received his Bachelors in Education from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan and his Masters from University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was a superintendent, teacher and counselor, and beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He was an active member and volunteer in the communities he resided and will be remembered for his humor, hospitality, keen intelligence, creativity and kindness. He loved to travel, visit with friends and family, share stories and conversation and always had a good joke at the ready. He was actively involved as a volunteer with Road Scholar. His special place was Hope Cottage on Washington Island, Wisconsin, where he would spend summers and welcome those close to him.

Bill is survived by his sons Bill Krieger (Sydney), John Krieger (fiancé Kathleen Davis), daughter Karen Krieger and their mother, his first wife Sharon Shaughnessy; grandchildren Brennan Krieger, Julia Krieger, Jackson Krieger and Taylor Krieger; beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews and extended family; his companion Joan Scott of Flagstaff, Arizona and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Road Scholar www.roadscholar.org.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in summer 2023. More information and memorial posts can be accessed at www.facebook.com/bill.krieger.507.