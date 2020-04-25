William B. Ellenberger
Bill was a long-time music teacher at FUSD, a founding member of Trinity Heights UMC, an Air Force veteran, a member of the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra and a great Dad. Services are planned for a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of William Ellenberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

