William A. Robinson “Bill” age 79, passed away on April 17, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the only child of William Robinson and Dorothy Hurley Robinson. He is preceded in death by his parents, his uncle Jack Hurley and his dearest cousin Rick Hurley. He is survived many friends and cousins and by Carolyn, his wife of 38 years. After graduation from high school, Bill joined the US Marine Corp. His military service included being stationed aboard a ship in the Bay of Pigs during the 13-day Cuban Missile Crisis. In the sixties, Bill moved to San Francisco and earned his Bachelor's Degree at San Francisco State University. He began a long career with Southern Pacific Railroad where he held several positions, finally retiring as a locomotive engineer in 1990. Bill loved to travel. He and Carolyn enjoyed many domestic trips and vacations to Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa and finally in January 2019 to Cuba on a cruise ship, where they were able to go ashore at Cienfuegos and Havana. Bill and Carolyn moved from Santa Barbara, CA to Flagstaff, AZ in 2002. Memories and condolences can be shared with family directly or online at www.greenacresmortuary.net.