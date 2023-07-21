Will Loomis
Will Loomis was born in Houston Texas to Marjorie and Fred Loomis. He moved to Flagstaff in 1986 and married his wife, Ruth, in 1987. He passed away peacefully in his home after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth, and a large and loving group of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Epiphany Episcopal Church, 423 N. Beaver, Flagstaff, on August 26 at 2 pm.
