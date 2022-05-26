Wayne Rutledge

Wayne David Rutledge was born in Winder, Georgia on January 3, 1945, to James and Lucille Rutledge. After graduating from Winder High School in 1963 he came to Southern California to join his brother at GTE. However soon after he was employed by GTE, the Communications Workers of America went on strike. Not wanting to ride out the strike he enlisted in the Marines. Wayne rose to Sgt 1963-1966 and was eventually sent to South Vietnam in 1964-1965. Upon fulfilling his tour of duty, he went back to GTE where he retired in 2002.
Wayne leaves behind his wife Liz of 44 years, his brother Jim (Caroline), children, Theresa & David (Kristin), 6 grandchildren and his niece Jennifer.
Gravesite Services will commence on May 31,2022 at 10am at the Citizens Cemetery located at 1300 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ where he will be honored with a full military sendoff.
