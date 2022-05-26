Wayne Rutledge

Wayne David Rutledge was born in Winder, Georgia on January 3, 1945, to James and Lucille Rutledge. After graduating from Winder High School in 1963 he came to Southern California to join his brother at GTE. However soon after he was employed by GTE, the Communications Workers of America went on strike. Not wanting to ride out the strike he enlisted in the Marines. Wayne rose to Sgt 1963-1966 and was eventually sent to South Vietnam in 1964-1965. Upon fulfilling his tour of duty, he went back to GTE where he retired in 2002.