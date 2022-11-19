WAYNE ROBERT FOX Passed away on November 1, 2022, at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona surrounded by family. Wayne was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 1947, to George and LaVerne Fox. As a young child he moved to Long Beach, California with his family and enjoyed a magical childhood. He attended Hughes Junior High School, where he met Lynn, his best friend and future wife. After graduating from Long Beach Poly High School, he went on to UCLA where he graduated with a B.S. in Economics and an M.S. in Accounting and Information Systems, leading to his certification as a CPA. In 1969, Wayne and Lynn married and settled in Long Beach, California where their children, Karyn, Kimberly and Jeffrey were born. After several successful business ventures as a CPA, the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1983. It was then he began a 34-year career at Northern Arizona University beginning with the Accounting Faculty and later as the Assistant Dean of the WA Franke College of Business. Of all his jobs over the years, he was most proud of working beside his father, George, as a steel worker in Southern California, where he earned money to pay for college—a family endeavor, as he was the first of his large extended family to pursue higher education.

His accomplishments include Director of the Center for American Indian Economic Development, Arizona Rural Policy Institute, Bureau of Business and Economic Research, Alliance Bank Business Outreach Center, and Road Scholar (Elderhostel). Wayne retired with Emeritus status in 2017. Throughout his time in Flagstaff, he served on several boards including Flagstaff Medical Center, Northern Arizona Healthcare, Guardian, the Northern Arizona Health Foundation, Health First Foundation, Sustainable Economic Development Initiative (SEDI), and Coconino County Industrial Development Authority. He also took great delight in initiating, together with Lynn, the SEDI Teacher Awards for Sustainable Curriculum (TASC), which recognizes and supports innovative educational approaches to sustainability in all disciplines.

Wayne loved living in Flagstaff and Northern Arizona, where he and his family enjoyed hiking, skiing, Lake Powell and the Grand Canyon. Over the years he and Lynn loved to travel beginning with a trip across Canada in a 1969 VW Westfalia. Together they camped and backpacked, always with a furry friend. They traveled to South Africa, Europe, the UK, New Zealand, Vanuatu, Bali, Mexico and Hawaii, often visiting children and grandchildren living abroad.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn, children Karyn (Tom), Kimberly (Chris), Jeffrey (Monica) and grandchildren Nate and Zoë. He is also survived by brothers John (Sandy), George (Linda) and sister, Donna, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to join them for an open house to celebrate a life well-lived on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home, 611 N. Inland Shores Dr., Flagstaff, from 2:00-4:00 in the afternoon. Those wishing to honor Wayne are encouraged to donate to the Health First Foundation at healthfirstforall.org or a charity of choice.