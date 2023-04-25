Wayne Lyle Keiper

Wayne Lyle Keiper received his full healing on April 22, 2023 in Heaven, after a 3-1/2 month struggle with cancer in Flagstaff, AZ, where he spent the last 37 years of his life. Wayne was born February 20, 1959 in Great Falls, Montana to Henry and Luella Keiper. He graduated from Montana State University in 1985.

Wayne loved adventure, being outdoors, BBQing, cheering on his favorite sports teams and playing sports. He played both softball and basketball locally. Wayne loved cars and worked in the car industry for 37 years. Babbitt Ford benefitted from Wayne's faithful service to them.

In 2016 Wayne married the love of his life, Linda. Where he shared in the joy of being grandparents to her 6 grandchildren and loving her 3 children and 2 awesome son in laws.

Wayne was faithfully committed to his church community, Christ Church of Flagstaff and enjoyed serving with them in Mexico. He also enjoyed serving impoverished communities in Thailand with his family.

Wayne is survived by his mother Luella Keiper, his beloved wife Linda Keiper, 3 stepchildren; Julie (Jimmy) Castillo, Jamie (Cole) Campbell, and Micah Smith, 6 grandchildren; Elliott, Jordan and Neveah Castillo, Abel, Itiah and Adelaide Campbell, his sister, Lori Smith, his 2 brothers; Scott (Greta) Keiper, Paul (Kim) Keiper as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by his father, Henry Keiper, brother Duane Keiper and brother in law Bill Smith.

In lieu of flowers Wayne wanted donations to be made to Forged Followers. A local non profit committed to transformation, healing and growth for young men. www.forgedfollowers.org

Celebration of life will be held Friday, April 28th at 10:30am at Christ Church of Flagstaff. BBQ lunch to follow.

Condolences may be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com.