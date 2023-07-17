Walter W. "Johnny" Johnson

W. W. "Johnny" Johnson passed away in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the age of 94 after a brief illness.

Johnny Johnson was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on December 4, 1928, to Warren and Elsie Johnson.

While stationed in England, shortly after WWII, Johnny, a young American Air Force Tech Sergeant, met the love of his life, Kathleen "Kathy" Mary Sullivan, standing in line to see the movie "The Luck of the Irish." Throughout their life together, Johnny would tease her that he was her "luck of the Irish" that day.

Johnny and Kathy were married in Liverpool, England on July 16, 1952. When Johnny's tour of duty in England ended in 1955, Johnny and Kathy returned to the United States, living at Air Force bases in Texas, Louisiana, Guam, and Arizona.

After a distinguished military career, Chief Master Sergeant W. W. "Johnny" Johnson retired from the Air Force in 1967, and Johnny and Kathy began their new "retired military" life together in Flagstaff.

Partners in everything they did, Johnny and Kathy became co-owners (with Flagstaff native David Slipher) of the historic Monte Vista Hotel, Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge from 1968 to 1985. Johnny managed the hotel, and Kathy managed and tended bar in the cocktail lounge. It didn't take long before the Monte Vista became the place to be, bringing new energy and commerce to Downtown Flagstaff, and earning Johnny and Kathy lifetime friends throughout the Downtown business and legal communities.

As the result of their love of boating, Johnny and his son Mike started a boat parts store in the basement of the hotel. The new business was so successful that they sold the hotel and built Flagstaff's first full-service large boat dealership, Monte Vista Marine.

Johnny was unselfishly devoted to his Country and the Flagstaff community. He was known for being outgoing and friendly to everyone he met, and was known throughout Flagstaff for his generosity and willingness to serve. He was a member of the BPOE 499, Flagstaff Chapter; American Legion; and the NRA; and past member of the Flagstaff Sherriff's Pose. He also served as the Coconino County Racing Commissioner for many years.

Johnny is survived by his daughter Carolyn (Johnson) Jagger and son-in-law Butch Jagger; son Michael Johnson and daughter-in-law Lois Johnson; grandson Jonathan Jagger, his wife Amanda, and their three children Sadie, Nolan, and Alexander.

Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Johnson; father, Warren Johnson; mother, Elsie Johnson; and brother Warren Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to remember and share stories of Johnny are invited to post them at norvelowensmortuary.com.