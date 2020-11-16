Walter Gosart

Walter George Gosart, 73, of Flagstaff passed away Nov 11 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the son of Walter and Margaret Gosart, of Shavertown PA. He attended Penn State University, majoring in chemistry.

Walter moved to Flagstaff in 1993, and became an integral part of the educational, non-profit Elden Pueblo Project, under the auspices of the Arizona Natural History Association and Coconino National Forest. He also worked as an archaeological technician on the Highway 89 expansion, and for the National Park Service where he was based primarily at Wupatki National Monument.

Walter's love of archaeology and education touched thousands of students at Elden Pueblo and the Museum of Northern Arizona for almost 30 years as he, along with co-instructor Tom Woodall, emphasized the importance of cultural preservation, site etiquette, and appreciation of the past. He presented a formal paper on this topic at a Society of American Archaeology meeting in Seattle, Washington, expressing how important archaeology was to his life.

Walter's knowledge and experience has been a core aspect of the Elden Pueblo program ever since the Pennsylvania native on a vacation walked up the Elden trail in 1992 and asked, “What's going on here?” He never left!