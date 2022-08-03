Vivian Brown

Vivian Carlota Brown

Vivian was a native Arizonian, born in Ashfork on September 17, 1939. At the age of 82 she slipped away from this life on February 28, 2022. She is preceeded in death by her loving husband, Gary 'Scott' Brown, her parents, Fulgencio 'Lencho' and Perfecta 'Perffie' Sandoval, and grandson David 'Tre' Bojorquez III.

Sam, as she was affectionately known, was a loving, caring and active mother, survived by seven children, Martin (Patty) Sanchez, Pamela (Walt) Jackson, Karmel Bojorquez, David Bojorquez II, Gina (Rick) Lynch, Michelle (Dean) Woodbury and Monica Davis, three siblings, Luiz (Linda) Sandoval, Jeanette (Floyd) Tapia, Monica Sandoval, 25 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren.

Setting her roots in Flagstaff, Az, she was a highly desired hair stylist, for over 30 years; a beauty school instructor and business owner of La Casa de Sam Beauty Salon. Sam was also an active community member, impacting many lives as an American Legion Queen Of the North, Mark A Moore Post #3; a board member of American Business Women Association; and a Catholic Daughter of America, as an active member of Nativity of the BVM and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Havasu City, Az.

Our Sam will always be remembered as a strong, fun, caring and affectionate women that had the grace and humor of a true lady, and she will be deeply missed.

Always in our hearts, our loving Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend will always be with us. Church services were held in March in Kingman AZ, and she will be laid to rest on Friday, August 5th at 1:00 pm, at Citizens Cemetery, in Flagstaff. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 pm, at the American Legion Post 3, 204 West Birch Ave, Flagstaff, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research and Hospital and the hospice care center of your choice.