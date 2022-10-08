Visenta Luna Welch

Visenta (Vee) Luna Welch (98) passed away on September 19, 2022, in Laveen, AZ. She was born February 2, 1924, in San Diego, CA to Perfecto and Maria Luna. Our family lost a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Durward Eldon (Sandy) Welch, her parents, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sisters Manuela Perez and Maria Sanchez; her brother Miguel Luna; her daughters Josie Baca, Marjorie Tackett, Anita Tucker, Sandra Woodruff and husband Bud, and Martina Velasquez and husband Gilbert; 9 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.

After the death of her husband, Visenta was eager to join him, but there were still things she needed to do. She spent the last 15 years of her life living with her family in Laveen, going on adventures with her granddaughter Bree and helping raise her great-grandchildren Jake and Alex. She enjoyed cooking, junk food, going to the casino, causing mischief, and laughing with her family. She brought light and love to everyone she interacted with, and she will be missed every day.

Services for Visenta will be held at Lozano Mortuary on October 14, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visenta will be laid to rest at the Flagstaff Citizens Cemetery on October 15, 2022, at 10:00 am.