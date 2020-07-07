Virginia Wheir
Virginia Wheir

Virginia (Ginny) Wright Wheir passed peacefully in her sleep on June 24, 2020. Ginny was born August 25,1921 in Superior, Wisconsin. She was a 43 year resident of Sun City, AZ

