Virginia Cynthia "Cindy" Peterson of Flagstaff passed away on January 5, 2023, at age 91 surrounded by her loving family.

Cindy was born to John and Doris Webster on May 20, 1931, in Philadelphia PA. She lived and grew up in Bala-Cynwyd, PA. Upon graduating from Westtown School in 1949, Cindy attended the School of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1952 as a licensed Registered Nurse. After launching her nursing career in New York, Cindy was ready for a change. Like many other family members, she had grown to love the West and decided to continue her nursing career in Denver, Colorado. There she joined a hiking club and met Leif Peterson, a handsome Scandinavian farm boy from North Dakota. They fell in love and married in 1955. Following Leif's work, they moved to North Dakota and then to Wyoming. Cindy became a full time mother to their children, Linnea, and Carl. Later, Leif changed careers and they moved to Prescott and then ultimately, Flagstaff where they have lived since 1965.

Cindy was a beloved friend to many. She volunteered in many organizations over the years and was very active in her churches, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran for many years, and in later years, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. She loved people and always made everyone she met feel welcomed and cared for. She sent thousands of cards and letters to her family, friends, and acquaintances, never forgetting anyone's birthday or special occasions.

She loved her family most of all and will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 67 years, Leif Peterson, 2 children: Linnea (Bill McKinney) Blair, San Diego, Carl (Tammy) Peterson, Flagstaff, 7 grandchildren: Geoffrey (Melissa) Blair, Colorado Springs, Sean (Mary) Blair, Colorado Springs, Rachel (Matt) Sonnenberg, Alberta, Canada, Cody Peterson, Heidi Peterson, Deja Peterson, and Taylor Peterson all of Flagstaff. 5 great-grandchildren: Harlee and Aspen Peterson, Flagstaff and Edith, Greta and Linnea Sonnenberg of Alberta, Canada. She is also survived by her sister Joyce Johnson, Cincinnati, OH and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 19, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Located at 2605 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ. A luncheon will be served following the service at Mt. Calvary.

A brief graveside service will be on January 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery - Camp Navajo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Northland Hospice at northlandhospice.org