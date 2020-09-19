Virgil Langley

When the family moved Arizona, Virgil attended Sanders High School (Valley High School). Upon graduating he attended Arizona State College (Northern Arizona University) earning Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education. He taught business and office education at Flagstaff High School and Coconino High School and became the first director of Vocational Education in Coconino County. In 1975 he resigned to focus on local business interests and investments. Through the remainder of his life, Virgil continued to grow his business interests with his loving wife Bea by his side. Through 48 years of devoted marriage, they were a team; living, working, and loving together.