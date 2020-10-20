Viola Garcia

 Skip to main content
Beloved mother and sister Viola Ann Garcia born in Flagstaff AZ January 7, 1958, passed away September 8, 2020 after a long term illness. Growing up she was a loving and kind person who liked to have fun, she had an infectious smile and a giving heart, always wanting to make others happy. She loved her family, friends and God above all.

Viola is survived by Al Contrearas and family, Viola is survived by 2 children, Son Johnny Estudillo, Daughter Christine E. Pena, several beautiful grandchildren, 1 great grandchild.

Brothers: Richard (Keiko) Garcia, Felipe (Veronica) Garcia, Ramon (Veronica) Garcia, Sister: Margaret Garcia. She was preceded in death by her parents Santos and Fedelina (Faye) Garcia. Although we will miss Viola dearly we will rejoice in the fact she is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior. we will be laying her to rest on Saturday October 24th at Calvary cemetery in flagstaff at 11:00am. All are welcome to attend. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and mask are encouraged.

