Victoria Moore Benedict, passed away June 2nd, 2022, in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was 75 years old. Mrs. Benedict was born on January 2, 1947, in Kingman, Az. She was the only daughter of Rachel Slayton Moore Chavez. She lived in Flagstaff most of her life, graduating from Flagstaff High School and attending Northern Arizona University after returning from a year at the University of Arkansas.

She married James T. Benedict on June 17th, 1967, joining two of Flagstaff's early settler families, the Slayton's of Doney Park and J.T. Munds family of Munds Park.

Her life was filled with helping others. She was a volunteer for La Leche League as a leader and medical liaison, a teacher at Carden Academy and most recently a board member for the Northern Arizona Celtic Heritage Society (NACHS). The greater part of her life though was focused on caring for her family and dear friends as she loved people and was fascinated by their stories.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) and her grandson Garrett Reid. She is survived by her sister Joyce Chavez Alcantar, daughter Jinnette Benedict Senecal and sons, Victor James, Jeffrey Thomas, Steven Daniel, Mark Richmond, 9 grandchildren and many loving cousins.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Friday June 10th at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Rt. 66. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in honor of Victoria Benedict to Banner Health Foundation, 2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012 or NACHS Scholarship Fund at information@nachs.info. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com