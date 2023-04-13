Victoria Lynn Endres

FLAGSTAFF - Victoria Lynn Endres peacefully passed into her eternal life on March 26, 2023 in Flagstaff, AZ where she spent the last 43 years of her incredible life.

Victoria was born March 22, 1953 as the first daughter of Ed and Helen Endres in Springfield, Illinois. She has always been a strong, independent soul with an artistic persona all her own. She put herself through college, graduating from NAU with her Masters in Liberal Studies in 2006. She worked for 20 years at Northern Arizona University as the Thesis and Dissertation Coordinator in the Graduate College. Vicki loved to stay up to date on current events, politics and always had an eye for the beautiful scenery of the town she loved so much.

She is survived by her daughter Lacey (Endres) Sendejas, granddaughter Paisley Sendejas as well as her sister and brother Sonya and Edward Endres. She was received into her heavenly life by so many friends and family that went before her. She was loved by so many and will truly be missed by anyone who ever had the privilege of knowing her.