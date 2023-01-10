Vernon Thomas aka Sunny of Flagstaff went to his eternal home December 27, 2022. Vernon was born in Wortham, TX to Ike Thomas and Elise Floyd Thomas. He moved to Eloy, Az at an early age where he proceeded to join the US Army. After the Army he came to Flagstaff and worked construction.

He met Rosie Mae during this time and rom there they reign in it to marriage.

He gave his life to Christ, he was a devoted Deacon at Riverside Church.

Vernon was proceeded in death by his wife Rosie Mae, father Ike Thomas, mother Elise Thomas, brothers R.Q., Benie, Ike Jr, Sisters Ruby, Julia Mae, Maliliss, Darlene, Children Deba, Wayne, Keevin and Larry; as well as grandchildren Carolyn and Larry Jr.

His he leave his memories to Daughter Denise Thomas, sons Charles, Derell, and Randy Thomas of Flagstaff and Phoenix, AZ as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and longtime friend Shelby Martin, sisters Elis Marie Panell, JoAnn Smith of California

Vernon’s “Sunny’s” Love and spirit will be greatly missed by all whom encountered him.

Visitation will be Thursday, 1/12 from 5-7 pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Funeral Service will be Friday 1/13 at Riverside Baptist Church.