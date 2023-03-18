At just three years old the Great Depression struck even the rural farm town of Walker, IA, where Vernon was born on June 6, 1926, and his life was shaped by this era. Born to Harry Albert Fairchild and Dora Viola Butterfield, Vernon was second eldest with three brothers and a baby sister. Prior to WWII, he painted barns then got a job in California working on propellers for B25 bombers headed overseas.

After enlisting in the Navy, he wound up in Flagstaff for basics before pilot training. While that didn’t work out, he met a pretty brunette, Betty Rawson, whom he married in 1945. After a tour of the Philippines the war ended and he settled in the mountain town working as an office machine technician and raising three children, Vernon “Harry,” Jr., Kathleen, and John.

Vernon survived his siblings, two stepbrothers, wife Betty, son Harry, daughters Kathleen and Rebecca.

Vernon enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, hiking, four-wheeling, and camping. His humble personality brought him easy friendships and his servant heart led him to be the “fixer” of all things mechanical or wooden. Quietly, and often privately, fixing and building things for his church, family, and friends, never seeking their praise or thanks. His lifelong faith in God brought him through life’s challenges and enabled his resilient personality.

Recent years have found him relishing moments with family. He is survived by son, John and wife Valerie, six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two great, great grands.

Services will be March 31, 1:30 P.M. at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ. Memorial gifts may be made to Heifer International. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.