After 90 years of a full life, Vernon H. Dahlke passed away peacefully at home in Mesa, AZ, May 5, 2020. Born May 7, 1929 to Albert and Elsie (Rehder) Dahlke in Houlton, WI. He was the third son of four boys. He is a graduate of Stillwater High School and St. Olaf College ('51). There, he met the love of his life, Norma Andersen. They were wed on September 22, 1951. They had four children. Kristine Graven (deceased), Diana, Paul, and Jon. Vern was a respected and well-liked man who entered the insurance profession in 1953. In 1958, he was named the franchise General Agent for Mutual of Omaha for northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Fun summers were spent at their cabin on Rose Lake just north of Duluth, MN. He was active in many community organizations as well as First Lutheran Church in Duluth. He also attended Shepherd of the Hills Church (Flagstaff) and King of Glory Church (Tempe). His faith was a cornerstone of his life. Some of the ways he gave back to his community was through Salvation Army, Boy Scouts, and Junior Achievement. Hunting, fishing, gardening (best rhubarb and raspberries!), traveling and cat-napping in the hammock were favorite pastimes. He loved playing bridge and cribbage and was involved with the Masons, Shriners and the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). He was family-focused, kind, caring, loving, generous, hardworking, and patient, which were character traits he lived by and showed others every day. He made friends easily and will be missed more than words can describe. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Floyd and Albert; and his daughter, Kristine. Vern is survived by his wife, Norma; brother, Robert (Barb); daughter, Diana (Frederick); son, Paul (Gay) and their son, Ryan; son, Jon and his children Devin, Paige, and Ethan; Kris' children, Kala, Luke, and Mara Thompson (Jayson) and their children, Kingston and Zara. At this time, no service will be held but a Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.