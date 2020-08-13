Velan Call

Velan David Call Jr passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Aug 8th 2020 at the age of 87.
He was born in Colonia Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico on July 9th, 1933 to Velan David Call and Myrl (Allred) Call (both deceased). He has one older sister Myrvee (deceased) and 2 younger surviving brothers Clifford and Robert (Bob) Call. Velan grew up in Colonia Dublan. Velan's father passed away in 1939 from typhoid fever. Velan's mother and family immigrated to the United States in 1948, when he was 14. Velan attended and graduated from Gallup high school and lettered in multiple sports. He spent summers on the North Kaibab and in Fredonia Arizona working for Kaibab Lumber with his Uncle Jay Whiting. He served a mission in Mexico where he worked in the mission office and edited the Liahona magazine, for much of his mission.
Velan was married for time and all eternity to Karen Brooksby on September 16th 1955 in the St George, Utah temple. Velan served 2 years in the US Army and was stationed in Anchorage Alaska.
Velan was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many callings including scout master and Bishop. Velan worked for Kaibab industries for 25 years, Taylor Brothers food distributors for 10 years and then worked for and retired from Roger Esplin's Peterbilt Truck and Equipment.
Velan enjoyed hunting but was never a trophy hunter. Any legal animal was good enough to put meat in the freezer. He also enjoyed fishing in his small boat at Roosevelt Lake or Big Lake, but his real passion was gardening. He always had a nice garden and liked to keep up the yard and tinker around the house. He raised rabbits for many years.
He was first and foremost a devoted husband, father and grandpa. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Karen Call, four sons and five of their spouses. Velan Brent/Helen Call, Trish Call, Kevin Blakeebbie Call, Lance Rolfori Call, and Tod Ericatalie Call. His son Russell David Call passed away February 16, 2020 from cancer. He has 27 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Family was always his focus and he just wanted to be known as dad or grandpa.
A public viewing will be held at the Norvel Owens Mortuary 914 E Route 66 Friday Aug 14th from 7-9pm. A graveside service will be held in the veteran's portion of the Citizens Cemetery 1300 S. San Francisco St Saturday Aug 15th at 10am. Bring your own chair and umbrella if you desire shade. Due to covid no chairs will be provided. Within a few days of the service a recording will be available at https:/briancall.com/grandpacall/ for those who are unable to attend. Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
