Velan Call

Velan David Call Jr passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Aug 8th 2020 at the age of 87.

He was born in Colonia Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico on July 9th, 1933 to Velan David Call and Myrl (Allred) Call (both deceased). He has one older sister Myrvee (deceased) and 2 younger surviving brothers Clifford and Robert (Bob) Call. Velan grew up in Colonia Dublan. Velan's father passed away in 1939 from typhoid fever. Velan's mother and family immigrated to the United States in 1948, when he was 14. Velan attended and graduated from Gallup high school and lettered in multiple sports. He spent summers on the North Kaibab and in Fredonia Arizona working for Kaibab Lumber with his Uncle Jay Whiting. He served a mission in Mexico where he worked in the mission office and edited the Liahona magazine, for much of his mission.

Velan was married for time and all eternity to Karen Brooksby on September 16th 1955 in the St George, Utah temple. Velan served 2 years in the US Army and was stationed in Anchorage Alaska.

Velan was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many callings including scout master and Bishop. Velan worked for Kaibab industries for 25 years, Taylor Brothers food distributors for 10 years and then worked for and retired from Roger Esplin's Peterbilt Truck and Equipment.