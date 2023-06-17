Veda Coy

FLAGSTAFF - Former Flagstaff resident and longtime Mohave County, and Kingman resident, Veda Coy, passed away quietly June 6, 2023. She was 84.

Veda was born in Redding, California, to George Monroe Coy and Melissa Mae Sever Coy on March 17, 1939. The family moved to Kingman soon thereafter. Veda attended Kingman Grammar School from first through fifth grade, then attended and graduated from Kingman Junior High School. The family moved to Flagstaff in 1953. Veda attended Flagstaff High School and graduated in 1957. She entered Northern Arizona University from which she received her BS and MA in education.

Veda taught 40 years throughout Arizona. Some years found her teaching in small and remote parts of the state such as Polacca, First Mesa, Kayenta, Tuba City, Black Canyon City, and Sacaton. She taught as well in Holbrook and Winslow. In 1978, she moved to Bullhead City and taught there for 24 years. Upon retirement, she moved back to her "hometown" of Kingman. There she became active in daughters of Mohave County Pioneers and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lewis Kingman Chapter.

Veda was preceded in death by her parents, a toddler sister, Jacqueline, and a brother, Joy. She is survived by brother Voie S. Chase Coy and wife, Marilyn of Phoenix; niece, Melissa Coy of Scottsdale; nephews, Gregory Coy of Phoenix, Geoffrey Coy, and wife, Caroline of Flower Mound, Texas. In addition, she is survived by her four grand-nephews, Connor McGinley and Zachary Coy of Phoenix, Chase Coy and Brayden Coy, and her grand-niece, Anna Coy all of Flower Mound, Texas. She also leaves behind a dear friend and caregiver, Patrician Koher.Veda will be buried alongside her family at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff in a private ceremony. She will be remembered in a memorial gathering later this month.