SSG William E. Meyer, III

US Army Staff Sergeant William E. Meyer, III, May 4, 1992 – March 25, 2023, a very much-loved father, husband, son, brother, uncle and grandson passed away at the age of 30.

At the age of 22, SSG W. Meyer III made two life changing choices, the first to marry the love of his life and the other to join the military. In 2016 their lives changed once again with the birth of their daughter Lilith.

SSG W. Meyer III thrived and excelled at everything he set his mind to from being a husband, a father and his career.

SSG W. Meyer III was a decorated soldier receiving multiple awards, medals and ribbons. He received 1 Army Achievement with combat device, 5 Army Achievement Medals, 2 Army Good Conduct Medals, 1 Inherent Resolve Campaign medal, 1 Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, 1 Army Service Ribbon, 1 Overseas Ribbon. He joined the Army March 2, 2015, promoted to SSG March 28, 2023 and had one deployment to Syria.

SSG W. Meyer III was loved and cherished by his family, friends and his soldiers.

He is survived by his wife Desiree; daughter Lilith; mother Desiree; stepdad Ray; sister Leanna (Marty); brother Anthony (Tiffane); brothers Alejandro and Christopher; In-laws Tonya Joe (Robert), John( Laura); Nieces Belladawna, Mila, Ellie, Dilyah and Layla; Nephew Kadnce as well as his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his dad William Jr. and his grandfather William Sr.

Services were held Monday, April 10, 2023. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.