Tyron Rock

Tyrone Rock of Sedona, AZ passed away in Tucson on Friday, August 21, 2020 after a gallant battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

Ty was born on December 21, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Warren and Ruth Rock. Ty and his family moved to Flagstaff in 1958. He attended and graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1961. He married the love of his life, Sandie Griffin in 1963. He and Sandie lived and raised their two daughters in Flagstaff. Ty worked for Arizona Public Service beginning in 1962 until retirement in 1996. Ty steadily worked many roles throughout his career with APS as a journeyman, power dispatcher, tree trimmer, foreman and retired as a supervisor. A few years after retirement, Ty and Sandie moved to the Village of Oak Creek in 2001. Old enough to retire, too young to quit working, Ty established his own Real Estate Appraisal business, which he enjoyed for 10 years.

Ty was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for wildlife conservation and habitat preservation in his involvement with (Flagstaff) Coconino Sportsman and the Arizona Wildlife Federation. He taught the Arizona Hunter Safety course to the youth for over 30 years. He was in Search and Rescue for 10 years. Tyrone spent many years hiking throughout the Grand Canyon (including rim to rim to rim) and Sycamore Canyon.