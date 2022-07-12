Twyla Maxine Golter born August 26, 1933, in Holbrook, Nebraska, passed July 2, 2022, in Flagstaff, AZ. She was born to Fred and Laura Huxoll. She was one of 6 daughters and 6 sons born to Fred and Laura.

She married Lloyd Albert Golter on August 8, 1954, in Arapahoe, Nebraska and they moved to Flagstaff in October 1960. They were married 38 years until his death in November 1992. Twyla worked at the Junior High in East Flagstaff and retired from the Flagstaff Unified School District. Twyla enjoyed playing the organ at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and she was devoted to the church and to the work she performed whenever or wherever the need was.