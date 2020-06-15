Travis Jodie, 48, of Winslow, AZ; entered into rest on June 9, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Travis was born in Gallup NM Aug. 12, 1971.
He loved to go roping on the weekends with his family. He loved and supported youth sports sometimes reffing their games. He was loved by so many.
He is survived by his spouse Cheryl Jodie; sons, Terrell Jodie & Ryan Martin; daughters, Erica and Brandi Jodie; brothers Troy & Anthony Jodie, Seth Manson and his father Ray Jodie.
Preceded in death by his mother Carmelita Jodie; brother Cedric Jody; grandparents Mary & Hoover Schultz; uncles Larsen & Emery Schultz & Timothy Jodie; grandparents, Bahe & Susie Jodie; aunts, Kathy Morris & Juanita Attakai.
Graveside services will be held Tues. June 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Desert View Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.