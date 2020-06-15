× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travis Jodie, 48, of Winslow, AZ; entered into rest on June 9, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Travis was born in Gallup NM Aug. 12, 1971.

He loved to go roping on the weekends with his family. He loved and supported youth sports sometimes reffing their games. He was loved by so many.

He is survived by his spouse Cheryl Jodie; sons, Terrell Jodie & Ryan Martin; daughters, Erica and Brandi Jodie; brothers Troy & Anthony Jodie, Seth Manson and his father Ray Jodie.

Preceded in death by his mother Carmelita Jodie; brother Cedric Jody; grandparents Mary & Hoover Schultz; uncles Larsen & Emery Schultz & Timothy Jodie; grandparents, Bahe & Susie Jodie; aunts, Kathy Morris & Juanita Attakai.

Graveside services will be held Tues. June 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Desert View Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Travis Jodie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.