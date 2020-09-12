Tony Valencia Jr.

Tony was born and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona; graduating from Coconino High School and remained a part of the community as owner of a successful business, Route 66 Auto Body. Tony enjoyed hunting and fishing; but his passion was spending time with his family and friends. Tony helped support youth activities, sponsoring athletics in the community and at his alma mater Coconino High School, where his company banners are annually displayed. Tony's selfless caring for others, his smile, charisma, and big heart will forever be missed by those blessed to know and love him.