Tommy Bradley

"Another Soldier has gone on"
Tommy Ray Bradley peacefully left this earth to be with his heavenly Father on July 22, 2020.
(Attempting to highlight 71 years of life in this short summary)
Tom was born February 22,1949 to Hillary & Mamie Bradley (both deceased) in Jonesboro, Louisiana. He was one of six children to this union.
Tom graduated from Shady Grove High School with honors. Directly after graduating he attended and graduated from Grambling College with a degree in geography in 1971. After graduating from Grambling he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1971 through 1973.
After his service in the US Marine Corps we went started his employment history starting with Northern Arizona Relocation Commission, then Flagstaff Parks & Recreation and lastly United Postal Service until retirement.
Tom was raised in the church in Louisiana. After coming to Arizona he was a faithful member of First Missionary Baptist Church until his death.
He is proceeded in death by his parents mentioned above; Brothers Charles & Ronnie Bradley - Sister Jerilene Kary all of Jonesboro La.
He leaves behind his wife Gladys Bradley; Sisters: Charlene Henry (Stanley) New Orleans, La.; Linda Combs (Major) & Blenda Bradley Jonesboro, La.; half-brother Lonnie Walston Las Vegas. NV; Brothers-in-laws; Danny (Charlotte), Al & Terry Smith Phoenix, AZ. Any many, many nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends. Hold on to your precious memories of him and smile when doing so.
To God be the Glory
At Tom's request there will not be any services. Burial and military honors will be held, Thursday, July 30th at the Veteran's Section of Citizens' Cemetery, Flagstaff, AZ. Memories and condolences can be sent directly to the family or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
