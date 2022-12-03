Tommee Steele of Flagstaff passed away November 24, 2022 at home. Tommee was born in North Hollywood, CA. She served her county in the US Air Force and then moved to Flagstaff, AZ in 2002. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, December 17th, 1:00 p.m. at 1st Southern Baptist Church, 951 N. Switzer Canyon Dr., Flagstaff, AZ 86001. In lieu of flowers it is requested for donations to be made to a charity that Tommee supported. The Samaritans Purse/Operation Christmas Child, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. For online guestbook go to www.norvelowensmortuary.com