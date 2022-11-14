A loving husband, father, grandfather, and coach, Timoteo Cordova walked on Thursday November 10, 2022, at the age of ninety-two in Flagstaff, Arizona surrounded by loved ones.

Timoteo was born in Tome, New Mexico on 26th of June 1930. At the age of 12 he moved to Flagstaff AZ and went to South Beaver Elementary School, graduated from Flagstaff High School, and went to NAU for bookkeeping. He loved working with numbers and was also a bookkeeper for Food Town Super Market. Later he worked as the Assistant Airport Manager at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport for 28 years. He was a very proud and decorated Korean War Veteran; survived three battles including the Chosin Reservoir, received three Bronze Stars, retired as a Staff Sargent. He served a total of eight years.

Timoteo had a great love of music and dancing, especially Mexican music, and dancing with all his daughters and granddaughters. He loved all kinds of sports and never missed his kids and grandkids sports events: he was a fixture in the stands showing support. He was also a self-educated coach for Little League Baseball in Flagstaff and took his team to the finals of the State Championship Tournament. He also loved being outside, whether working on his vehicles, camping and fishing or going on trips with family. Timoteo deeply loved his family and was immensely proud of who they all had become, he felt they were his greatest accomplishment in life. Timoteo was beloved by all who knew him and will be so dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Betty Jean Cordova; his children, Hope Olguin; Joseph Cordova. Adela Cordova Eschelbacher; Theresa Peek; Marguerite Collins; Vivian Soza; Ana Diaz; David Cordova; brother, Narciso Cordova, brother-in-law, Eugene Dash; twenty-eight grandchildren, thirty-nine great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and preceded by son, Leopoldo Cordova; and grandson, Johnny Gilbert Contreras. Timoteo was the kindest of them all, caring and loving. He will be deeply missed and remembered for having the biggest heart and his ability to connect with and make everyone laugh.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you purchase an American flag and fly it proudly every day and especially on the 4th of July, Memorial Day, and Veterans Day!!

Viewing for Timoteo will be held Thursday November 17, 2022, from 9:15-10:30am at San Francisco de Asis Church, 1600 Historic Rte. 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

Funeral service will be held Thursday November 17, 2022, from 10:30-11:30 am at San Francisco de Asis Church 1600 Historic Rte. 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

Graveside Service will be held Thursday November 17, 2022, from 12:00-12:30 at Citizens Cemetery 1300 S. San Francisco St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

Reception will be held Thursday November 17, 2022, from 1:00-3:00pm at San Francisco de Asis Church, 1600 Historic Rte. 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004.