Tim was survived by his Loving Mother Roseann M. Soto and Father Raymond G. Soto, also by his two children Zakk W. Soto and Kylee Z. Soto. Tim also had numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins who will truly miss him greatly. Most of all Tim had a wonderful sense of humor who he shared with the many friends who were a big part of his life. These friends supported him and shared many good times with him, and he cherished those memories until the end.