Tim Soto passed away peacefully in his home in Cottonwood, AZ on 07/15/2022. Tim was born in Flagstaff, AZ on 05/26/1972. Tim was a loving father and son.

Tim is survived by his Loving Mother Roseann M. Soto and Father Raymond G. Soto, also by his two children Zakk W. Soto and Kylee Z. Soto.

Tim also had numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins who will truly miss him greatly. Most of all Tim had a wonderful sense of humor who he shared with the many friends who were a big part of his life. These friends supported him and shared many good times with him, and he cherished those memories until the end.

A Memorial service will be held at San Francisco de Asis on September 1st, 2022, Rosary starting at 10:00 am and Mass following. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery 12:00pm.

Family has asked if you have a favorite memory or story you would like to share, please do at the luncheon back at San Francisco de Asis after Inurnment service.