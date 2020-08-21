Tiffaney Snow, 47, was set free on August 9, 2020. Her family will celebrate her life at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Tiffaney Snow was born on January 3, 1973, in Lubbock, Texas. She attended Frenship schools and graduated from Wayland Baptist University with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Tiffaney made the Texas Tech University Dean's list as she continued to pursue her Masters in Marriage/Family Counseling. She was very involved in Equine Therapy and served on their Board of Directors. Her biggest enjoyment was being an instructor and working with those suffering and going through their own pain. Her heart and soul were filled with so much empathy, love, and light.
Tiffaney married Ty Ritchey of Lubbock on August 5, 1994, and they were blessed with sons, Garrett, 24, and Caleb, 16. These boys were her life. She loved them with every ounce of her being and will forever. Even though the marriage dissolved in 2016, the love of their sons was always first and foremost.
Survivors include her sons, Garrett and Caleb Ritchey; father of her sons, Ty Ritchey; mother, Flo Nimry; brother, Torey Snow; and grandfather, Ervin Gilliam, all of Lubbock. She also leaves behind many family members and friends. Preceded her in death was her grandmother, Anna Ruth Gilliam.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lead with Horses, P.O. Box 18045, Reno, NV 89511, (775)-223-5181 https:/donorbox.org/snow-scholarship or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https:/suicidepreventionlifeline.orgonate/
