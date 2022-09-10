Thomas William Rundell, 75, died at home in Flagstaff, Arizona, July 17, 2022. He was born December 19,1946 in Rochester, New York, to Eugene C. and Mildred F. Orlop Rundell.
Mr. Rundell was a 1964 graduate of Hilton High School and was an exchange student in Greece the summer before his senior year. He was a wrestler and tennis player, lettering in both sports all four years of school.
He graduated from SUNY Cortland with a B.S. in Biology and could often be found, book in hand, identifying birds and wildflowers in the forest around his home. Mr. Rundell was a gifted potter and taught pottery at Tompkins Cortland Community College in Dryden, NY., from 1978 – 1982.
Tom was a walking encyclopedia on many topics, and he sure loved the ponies. He had a great appreciation for the Flagstaff library and frequented the new book aisle. He lived a simple, off-the-grid lifestyle for most of his life and had an adventurous, daredevil spirit when the mood took him. He is a Coast Guard veteran. Tom was a fine carpenter, a master gardener, scavenger, and sailor; he is missed.
He is survived by his son, Nathan Rundell of Fairport, NY and sister, Joyce Clark. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Ron and John Rundell.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.