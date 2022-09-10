Thomas William Rundell, 75, died at home in Flagstaff, Arizona, July 17, 2022. He was born December 19,1946 in Rochester, New York, to Eugene C. and Mildred F. Orlop Rundell.

Mr. Rundell was a 1964 graduate of Hilton High School and was an exchange student in Greece the summer before his senior year. He was a wrestler and tennis player, lettering in both sports all four years of school.

He graduated from SUNY Cortland with a B.S. in Biology and could often be found, book in hand, identifying birds and wildflowers in the forest around his home. Mr. Rundell was a gifted potter and taught pottery at Tompkins Cortland Community College in Dryden, NY., from 1978 – 1982.

Tom was a walking encyclopedia on many topics, and he sure loved the ponies. He had a great appreciation for the Flagstaff library and frequented the new book aisle. He lived a simple, off-the-grid lifestyle for most of his life and had an adventurous, daredevil spirit when the mood took him. He is a Coast Guard veteran. Tom was a fine carpenter, a master gardener, scavenger, and sailor; he is missed.

He is survived by his son, Nathan Rundell of Fairport, NY and sister, Joyce Clark. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Ron and John Rundell.