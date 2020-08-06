You have permission to edit this article.
FLAGSTAFF – Thomas Patrick McWilliams, born July 17, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away suddenly August 1, 2020. Tom is survived by his wife Victoria, stepchildren James (Holly) and Christina, brother Tim (Marily), and sister Ruthanne (Fritz) as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnephews and close friends. Tom made the most of life. He spent countless hours hiking, biking, playing tennis, and especially enjoyed hiking the Grand Canyon. As an outstanding statistics professor, Tom received recognition through numerous teaching awards. He had a unique sense of humor that was appreciated by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to St. Mary's Food Bank.

