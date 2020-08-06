FLAGSTAFF – Thomas Patrick McWilliams, born July 17, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away suddenly August 1, 2020. Tom is survived by his wife Victoria, stepchildren James (Holly) and Christina, brother Tim (Marily), and sister Ruthanne (Fritz) as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnephews and close friends. Tom made the most of life. He spent countless hours hiking, biking, playing tennis, and especially enjoyed hiking the Grand Canyon. As an outstanding statistics professor, Tom received recognition through numerous teaching awards. He had a unique sense of humor that was appreciated by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to St. Mary's Food Bank.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.