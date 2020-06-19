× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Memory of Thomas M Pallos

April 2, 1968 –

June 19, 2019

Thomas M Pallos (Tom), who was born April 2, 1968 to Dan and Susi Pallos in Columbus, Ohio. He spent his younger years in Glen Burnie, Maryland, but moved to Flagstaff in 1979 with his parents and older brother Tim, where he attended Sechrist Elementary school and Flagstaff High school.

Tom worked for several years at WL Gore & Assoc. and then at Machine Solutions and participated in various fund raising activities including Climb the Mountain, raising funds to fight cancer.

In his free time, he enjoyed riding his ATVs, riding his bike, running with his little dog, Gatsby, and racing remote controlled cars and trucks. He was the ultimate playboy, always adding new toys to his collection. He loved playing guitar, sometimes entertaining his co-workers at lunchtime and on breaks. Tom's sense of humor was infectious and his acute sense of observation was entertaining, to say the least.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel L. and is survived by his mother, Susan L., brother Tim (Holly), and wife Ellen.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Pallos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.